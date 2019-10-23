Patriots' Rex Burkhead: At practice Wednesday
Burkhead (foot) was spotted at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Burkhead has not taken the field since Week 4. While his presence at Wednesday's practice indicates that Burkhead has a chance of suiting up Week 8, his availability will likely come down to what he's able to do Thursday and Friday. With Sony Michel, James White and Brandon Bolden all healthy, the Patriots appear willing to take a cautious approach to Burkhead's recovery.
