Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Atones for Week 11 fumble in win
Burkhead rushed 13 times for 50 yards and a touchdown and brought in both of his targets for three yards and another score in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Dolphins.
Burkhead had the misfortune of fumbling right in front of head coach Bill Belichick in a Week 11 win over the Raiders in Mexico City, but he made sure to put that gaffe firmly in the rear-view mirror Sunday. The fifth-year back bulled his way in for a two-yard rushing touchdown in to cap off the Patriots' opening possession and subsequently logged his third receiving score of the campaign by making a one-yard grab midway through the second quarter. Burkhead continues to see steady usage despite the plethora of backfield options in New England, rendering him a viable fantasy option in all season-long and daily formats on a weekly basis.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs 19 snaps Week 11•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Sees 36 snaps in Week 10•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Catches seven passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs six carries in return to action•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Removed from injury report•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...