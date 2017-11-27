Burkhead rushed 13 times for 50 yards and a touchdown and brought in both of his targets for three yards and another score in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Dolphins.

Burkhead had the misfortune of fumbling right in front of head coach Bill Belichick in a Week 11 win over the Raiders in Mexico City, but he made sure to put that gaffe firmly in the rear-view mirror Sunday. The fifth-year back bulled his way in for a two-yard rushing touchdown in to cap off the Patriots' opening possession and subsequently logged his third receiving score of the campaign by making a one-yard grab midway through the second quarter. Burkhead continues to see steady usage despite the plethora of backfield options in New England, rendering him a viable fantasy option in all season-long and daily formats on a weekly basis.