Burkhead (knee) is active for Sunday's AFC championship game versus the Jaguars.

Returning at the perfect time, Burkhead's first appearance since Week 15 coincides with a potentially-compromised Tom Brady. If the signal caller's hand injury forces a game plan focused on the ground game and short passes, Burkhead could be in line for a busy day. Granted, Burkhead will be rotating into a backfield with starter Dion Lewis and multi-purpose RB James White, but any of the trio is a candidate to prosper.