Burkhead is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

In his return to the mix in Week 13, Burkhead figures to work behind top back Sony Michel and pass-catching ace James White. While the versatile Burkhead is likely to be eased back into the New England backfield initially, in the coming weeks he could carve out enough of a role to merit deep-league consideration down the NFL stretch run.