Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Best NE back in Week 3 win
Burkhead rushed 11 times for 47 yards and a touchdown while catching six of seven targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jets.
Burkhead's touchdown came from two yards out in the third quarter. He split work with Sony Michel -- who had 11 yards and a touchdown on nine carries -- with James White sitting this game out for the birth of his child. Michel's averaging only 2.4 yards per carry while Burkhead's at 4.7, so it's possible the veteran running back will start to take on a larger share of carries if he continues to outperform his teammate, but Burkhead's receiving volume figures to drop back down once White returns.
