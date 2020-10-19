Burkhead rushed five times for 14 yards in Sunday's 18-12 loss to Denver.
Burkhead, who wasn't targeted in the contest, was on the field for 18 of a possible 57 snaps on offense, while working in a Week 6 backfield timeshare with Damien Harris (12 snaps, six carries) and James White (31 snaps, four carries and eight catches). As long as the Patriots continue to employ a committee approach in their ground game, Burkhead will be a hit-or-miss fantasy option whose weekly ceiling hinges on game scripts and flows.
