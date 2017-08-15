With Mike Gillislee (hamstring) still sidelined, Burkhead logged the majority of rushing reps on hand-offs with the Patriots' first-team offense Monday, the Boston Herald reports.

Once Gillislee returns to the field, he'll look to secure a role as the team's early-down/short-yardage back, but Burkhead's versatility looks like a good fit for a rushing attack that has been crafted to be less predictable than it was last season, when top "big back" LeGarrette Blount seldom contributed in the passing game. Though we like Burkhead as late-round flyer, the likelihood that Gillislee earns the bulk of the team's short-yardage work out of the gate, coupled with the presence of pass-catching stalwarts James White and Dion Lewis, clouds Burkhead's initial path to consistent touches. Given the Patriots' tendency to divide weekly carries in a game-plan-specific manner, it wouldn't surprise us to see Burkhead engineer some fantasy-worthy production in 2017, but as long as the team's key backfield cogs are all healthy, such production figures to be a hit-or-miss.