Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Catches seven passes Sunday
Burkhead was on the field for 27 of a possible 86 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Chargers.
Burkhead saw just four carries for 15 yards Sunday, but made a mark in the passing game, hauling a team-high seven catches (on seven targets) for 68 yards. Now that he's healthy, the versatile Burkhead is a handy weapon in the Patriots offense, though his fantasy reliability is hampered by the fact that the team's backfield rotation also includes Dion Lewis (15 carries Sunday), Mike Gillislee (11 carries) and James White (five catches in Week 8). Following the team's Week 9 bye, New England travels to Denver for a Nov. 12 showdown against the Broncos, who have been tough on both the run and the pass thus far this season.
