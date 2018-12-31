Burkhead carried five times for 14 yards and added an 18-yard TD reception in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Jets.

Burkhead, who was on the field for 17 plays on offense in the contest, was once again out-snapped in Week 17 by both James White (27) and Sony Michel (25). The 28-year-old -- who missed a good chunk of time this season with a neck injury -- finishes up the 2018 campaign with 57 carries for 186 yards and 14 catches (on 20 targets) for 131 yards and a TD in eight games. Burkhead -- who is under contract with the Patriots through the 2020 campaign -- adds depth and versatility to New England's backfield, but as the playoffs approach, he isn't a reliable fantasy option as long as both Michel and White remain healthy.