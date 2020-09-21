Burkhead had six carries for two yards and four receptions for 47 yards in Sunday's loss to Seattle.

Burkhead technically led all Patriot backs in playing time (72 percent of offensive snaps), but Sony Michel ended up with one extra carry and Cam Newton stole all the goal-line work. The lack of touchdown opportunities hurts Burkhead's overall value, but he remains involved enough in the pass game to potentially have PPR value heading into a Week 3 matchup with Oakland.