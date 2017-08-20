Burkhead rushed seven times for 20 yards and hauled in all three of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-23 preseason loss to the Texans.

Burkhead was limited on the ground but made his presence felt in the passing game, bringing in a 22-yard touchdown to erase a 7-0 second-quarter deficit. The 27-year-old's exact role in the coming season is to be determined, as he logged just 87 carries and 34 receptions in his first three campaigns, which were spent in Cincinnati. A proficient pass catcher, Burkhead is likely to have a sizable role through the air, but will be sharing touches with talented incumbents James White and Dion Lewis in that area. He'll likely see plenty of snaps in next Friday's contest versus the Lions.