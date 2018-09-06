Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Could be eased back in
Though Burkhead is not listed on the Patriots' Week 1 injury report, ESPN's Mike Reiss suggests that the running back could "be eased into the mix because there is an acclimation process that still needs to take place."
Specifically, Burkhead, who did not play in the preseason, is bouncing back from what was previously described as a slight tear in his knee. Once Burkhead is fully up to speed, he'll be counted on to help the New England offense cope with the looming four-game absence of target-gobbling receiver Julian Edelman (suspension). He'll have help on that front, however, given the team's deep backfield. With that in mind, James White looks like a decent PPR play in Week 1, while "big back" Jeremy Hill could get some short-yardage work Sunday against the Texans. Meanwhile, promising rookie Sony Michel (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, which clouds his status/role for the team's season opener. The bottom line is that Burkhead figures to make some play Sunday, but it's possible White and Hill could see some extra snaps this week, as Burkhead re-joins the mix.
