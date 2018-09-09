With Sony Michel (knee) inactive Sunday, Burkhead, James White and Jeremy Hill will handle the Patriots' backfield duties in Week 1, the team's official site reports.

The Patriots' carry distribution tends to be matchup or game-flow dependent, but look for the versatile Burkhead to handle a decent portion of the team's carries Sunday. Meanwhile, White figures to garner his share of passing targets in Week 1 and Hill could see some opportunities in short-yardage situations. Of the three, Burkhead seems likely to handle the most touches, so long as he avoids any setbacks with the knee issue that he dealt with during the preseason.