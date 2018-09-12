Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Dealing with concussion
Burkhead (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.
This nugget comes out of nowhere, but Burkhead's status now needs to be monitored closely in advance of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. With Jeremy Hill (knee) on IR and James White not really suited for every-down work, first-rounder Sony Michel (knee/limited) could be unveiled by the Patriots this weekend if he's deemed fit to play by the team.
