Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Burkhead (ribs) wasn't present for the Patriots' practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Burkhead left Sunday's win over the Saints with a rib injury, so his involvement in practice will be something to monitor over the next few days. The versatile running back is on the fantasy radar in deeper formats, but for the time being, Mike Gillislee profiles as a more reliable option in touchdown-heavy scoring systems, while James White continues to demonstrate utility in PPR formats.
