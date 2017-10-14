Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Downgraded to out
Burkhead (ribs) will not play in Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
Burkhead practiced in limited fashion throughout the week, so there was optimism regarding his status for Week 6, but he apparently suffered some sort of setback Saturday. With the 27-year-old sidelined, James White and Mike Gillisliee figure to take on there usual roles in the offense.
