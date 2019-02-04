Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Effectively complements Michel
Burkhead rushed seven times for 43 yards and brought in both of his targets for 15 yards in the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.
Burkhead out-touched James White by five carries, serving as Sony Michel's primary backup and making a pivotal 26-yard run on the game-clinching drive. The versatile veteran struggled during the 2018 regular season, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry while dealing with a neck injury and sharing time with both Michel and White. However, Burkhead is on the books for a modest $3 million in 2019, so he has a good chance to hang on to a roster spot next season.
