Burkhead rushed seven times for 43 yards and brought in both of his targets for 15 yards in the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

Burkhead out-touched James White by five carries, serving as Sony Michel's primary backup and making a pivotal 26-yard run on the Patriots' game-clinching drive. The versatile veteran struggled during the 2018 regular season while averaging just 3.3 yards per carry while dealing with a neck injury and sharing time with both Michel and White in the games he did suit up for. However, he remains on the books for a modest $3 million in 2019, so he would figure to have a good opportunity to hang on to a roster spot next season.