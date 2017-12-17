Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Exits game with knee injury
Burkhead was forced out of Sunday's game against the Steelers with a knee injury.
Prior to his exit, Burkhead logged four carries for 12 yards and a touchdown while adding a catch for five yards. His absence leaves more snaps and touches for Dion Lewis and James White, and the team can dust off Mike Gillislee -- who was a healthy scratch Sunday -- if Burkhead misses time beyond Week 15.
