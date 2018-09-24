Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Exits with neck injury
Burkhead is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions due to a neck injury.
Burkhead exited the game in the third quarter without seeing a carry, though he did contribute two receptions for 26 yards through the air. In his absence, Sony Michel will continue to handle the majority of between-the-tackles work while James White steps in on passing downs.
