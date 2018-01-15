Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Expected back for AFC title game
Burkhead (knee) is expected to be available for Sunday's AFC title game against the Jaguars, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Burkhead was listed as questionable in advance of the Patriots' win over the Titans over the weekend, but ultimately sat out after his sprained left knee prevented him from progressing to a full practice leading up to the contest. The running back, who has been sidelined since Dec. 17, should have a better shot at suiting up Sunday, though he'll likely need to increase his workload during practice this week in order to make it a reality. Given that he hasn't played in a month, Burkhead's role in the backfield could be a little more limited than normal upon his return to action.
