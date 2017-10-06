Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Expected to play Week 6
Burkhead (knee/ribs) is expected to play in Week 6's matchup against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Burkhead has missed three straight contests with both knee and rib injuries. His return would mean one more weapon for New England's already-lethal passing attack. It is always very hard to determine when Patriots' running backs are going to make their mark on the offense, however, with Burkhead, James White, Dion Lewis and Mike Gillislee all owning portions of the run game.
