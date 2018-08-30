Burkhead (knee) isn't in line to play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Giants, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The same goes for rookie back Sony Michel (knee), but given that both have been practicing, it looks like the duo will be available for Week 1 action. Considering the Patriots' typical injury-reporting methodology, we'd expect both Burkhead and Michel to be officially listed as limited practice participants next week, and questionable designations for the team's season-opener against Houston seem probable for them. Looming roster cuts may alter the composition of the team's early-season backfield, but in any case, we'd expect Burkheads to get his share of touches out of the gate, with Jeff Howe of the Athletic suggesting that the versatile running back will be a focal point of the New England offense in 2018, notably while wideout Julian Edelman serves a four-game suspension to start the season.