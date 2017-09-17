Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Forced out of game with rib injury
Burkhead left Sunday's game against the Saints with a rib injury.
Prior to his exit from Sunday's game, Burkhead carried twice for three yards and caught three passes (on four targets) for 41 yards, including a 19-yard TD. With Burkhead ailing, Mike Gillislee continues to handle the bulk of the Patriots' "big back" duties, while James White is making his presence felt in the passing game.
