Burkhead left Sunday's game against the Saints with a rib injury.

Prior to his exit from Sunday's game, Burkhead carried twice for three yards and caught three passes (on four targets) for 41 yards, including a 19-yard TD. With Burkhead ailing, Mike Gillislee continues to handle the bulk of the Patriots' "big back" duties, while James White is making his presence felt in the passing game.

