Burkhead rushed 13 times for 39 yards and added four catches for 40 yards on five targets while also losing a fumble in Sunday's 24-12 win over the Bills.

Burkhead was outplayed by both Sony Michel and James White on the ground, with both of those alternatives gaining more rushing yards and scoring a touchdown apiece. While Burkhead was New England's receiving option of choice out of the backfield this time, it wouldn't be surprising to see him cede more such opportunities to White against the Jets in Week 17, as both guys possess similar skill sets while Michel is the most talented pure rusher of the group.