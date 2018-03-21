Burkhead's three-year contract with the Patriots has $5.5 million fully guaranteed, including all of his $1 million base salary for 2018 and $1.5 million of his $1.75 million base salary for 2019, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Burkhead provided a solid return on his one-year, $3.15 million deal last year, piling up eight touchdowns, 30 catches and 518 scrimmage yards (254 receiving) in 10 regular-season games, though he only had 12 snaps and five touches in two playoff appearances. The Patriots still have James White for passing downs and signed Jeremy Hill to compete with Mike Gilislee for a power role, but there should be plenty of room for Burkhead to contribute as a jack-of-all-trades, including some work on special teams. Dion Lewis is out of the picture, and Hill's one-year, $1.5 million contract includes only $150,000 guaranteed. The structure of Burkhead's deal all but ensures he won't be released before 2020.