Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Going through position drills
Burkhead (knee) and Sony Michel (knee) are participating in position drills at Sunday's practice, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journals reports.
Burkhead reportedly suffered a slight knee tear in the first or second week of August, shortly after Michel had a procedure to drain fluid from his own injured knee. Recent reports suggest the Patriots expect Burkhead to play Week 1 against the Texans, while Michel's status is somewhat murkier. With Mike Gillislee, Brandon Bolden and Ralph Webb all failing to survive cutdown day, James White and Jeremy Hill are the only healthy running backs on the roster as of Sunday afternoon.
