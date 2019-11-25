Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Hauls in two passes Sunday
Burkhead was on the field for 15 of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 13-9 win over the Cowboys, en route to carrying twice for three yards and catching two passes (on five targets) for 14 yards.
In rainy conditions at Foxborough on Sunday, Sony Michel did the heavy lifting, carrying 20 times for 85 yards, which didn't leave much for room Burkhead and James White to make an impact out of the team's Week 12 backfield. Burkhead's weekly volume will continue to be difficult to project as long as both Michel and White remain healthy, a context that limits his fantasy usefulness to deeper formats.
