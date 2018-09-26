The Patriots will place Burkhead (neck) on injured reserve Wednesday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

After sustaining a concussion in the Patriots' season-opening win over the Texans, Burkhead was cleared to play in the team's last two games, only to exit the Week 3 loss to the Lions with a neck injury. The Patriots didn't offer much clarity on the severity of Burkhead's injury after the game concluded, but his impending move to IR suggests it's a week-to-week concern at the very least. Burkhead will now be sidelined for a minimum of seven games with the injury, though if he demonstrates the desired progress in his recovery, he could be a candidate for one of the Patriots' two designated-to-return spots. With Burkhead now out of the backfield mix until further notice, Sony Michel profiles as the team's primary rusher, with James White likely to handle most of the work on passing downs.