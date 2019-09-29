Patriots' Rex Burkhead: In line to play
Burkhead (foot) is in line to be active for Sunday's game against the Bills, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
Burkhead's Week 4 status will be confirmed upon the arrival on the Patriots' inactives in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but all of the team's key backfield cogs now appear slated to be available, with James White (personal) back from a one-week absence.
