Patriots' Rex Burkhead: In line to sit Thursday
Burkhead (foot), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Giants, is expected to sit out the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After being sidelined for Sunday's win over the Redskins, Burkhead was listed as a limited participant on the practice reports the Patriots issued Monday through Wednesday, though none of those sessions were particularly rigorous because of the short week. Evidently, the Patriots don't feel that Burkhead has overcome the foot injury, so he'll likely be included among the seven inactive players the team reveals 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff. Burkhead's absence in Week 5 proved most beneficial to Brandon Bolden, who scored a touchdown while amassing a season-high 42 total yards across 11 offensive plays. The top option on the depth chart, Sony Michel, also played his most snaps of the season (38) and drew three targets, tripling his output in that category from the previous four weeks combined.
