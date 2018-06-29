Patriots' Rex Burkhead: In the goal-line mix?
ESPN's Mike Reiss suggests that Burkhead is "more likely to get the initial nod" over first-rounder Sony Michel this season, in terms of goal-line duty.
Reiss points out that Michel racked up 12 fumbles in college and thus has some things to prove to the Patriots' coaching staff in terms of ball-security. Burkhead's occasional run in the role last season may give him a leg up in advance of training camp, but it's worth noting that both Mike Gillislee and Jeremy Hill could also emerge as options in close. While the team's goal-line plans are far from mapped out at this stage, the point to glean here is that the versatile Burkhead can't be overlooked, even following the high-profile addition of Michel.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Added competition on tap•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Gets $5.5 million guaranteed•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Re-ups with New England•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Set for free agency•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs three carries Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Minimal role in conference championship•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft Prep pick-by-pick series
Few of us land in our ideal draft slot, but not to worry. Our experts show you how they built...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg looks at how to build a team from the No. 1 overall spot in non-PPR leagues,...
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
Heath Cummings evaluates the No. 2 pick in non-PPR draft, and says it likely means you should...
-
Picking No. 3 in non-PPR
When it comes to picking at No. 3 overall, Dave Richard says to start by focusing on Rounds...
-
Picking No. 4 in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build a team from the No. 4 overall spot in a non-PPR league,...
-
Picking No. 5 in non-PPR
if you get the No. 5 pick in a non-PPR draft, Heath Cummings says a balanced team is the path...