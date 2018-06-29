ESPN's Mike Reiss suggests that Burkhead is "more likely to get the initial nod" over first-rounder Sony Michel this season, in terms of goal-line duty.

Reiss points out that Michel racked up 12 fumbles in college and thus has some things to prove to the Patriots' coaching staff in terms of ball-security. Burkhead's occasional run in the role last season may give him a leg up in advance of training camp, but it's worth noting that both Mike Gillislee and Jeremy Hill could also emerge as options in close. While the team's goal-line plans are far from mapped out at this stage, the point to glean here is that the versatile Burkhead can't be overlooked, even following the high-profile addition of Michel.