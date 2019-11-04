Patriots' Rex Burkhead: In uniform Sunday night

Burkhead (foot) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.

Meanwhile, James White (toe) is also active and as long as he's able to handle his normal allotment of pass-catching/change-of-pace snaps in tandem with lead back Sony Michel, it'll be tough to count on Burkhead receiving enough touches to make a fantasy splash in Week 9.

