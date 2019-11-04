Patriots' Rex Burkhead: In uniform Sunday night
Burkhead (foot) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.
Meanwhile, James White (toe) is also active and as long as he's able to handle his normal allotment of pass-catching/change-of-pace snaps in tandem with lead back Sony Michel, it'll be tough to count on Burkhead receiving enough touches to make a fantasy splash in Week 9.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Posts 13 snaps in return to action•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Returns to action Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Likely to suit up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...