Patriots' Rex Burkhead: In uniform Sunday

Burkhead (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Burkhead - who led the team in rushing last weekend -- will give it a go Sunday, but his fantasy upside takes a bit of a hit with return of pass-catching ace James White, who sat out Week 3's win over the Jets. Additionally, it wouldn't surprise us to see Sony Michel log increased touches in the hopes of that he bounces back after recording nine carries for just 11 yards and a TD in his most recent outing. Burkhead maintains utility as a deeper league/flex option, but his weekly volume is in the hands of a coaching staff that tends to map out carry allotments based on game flow and matchup-specific game plans.

