Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Leads team in rushing Sunday
Burkhead logged 32 of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-3 win over the Steelers, en route carrying eight times for a team-high 44 yards and hauling in five of his eight targets for 41 yards.
Meanwhile, Sony Michel was on the field for 23 snaps, logging a team-high 15 carries for 14 yards, while James White was out there for 33 snaps, rushing four times for 26 yards and catching five of his seven targets for 56 yards. In the coming weeks, we expect Burkhead to continue to see complementary touches, which may be enough for him to merit deep-league roster consideration. That said, on early-downs, Michel will more often than not lead the way, and White is entrenched as the team's top change-of-pace back, so Burkhead figures to have his ups and downs in that context.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...