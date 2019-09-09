Burkhead logged 32 of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-3 win over the Steelers, en route carrying eight times for a team-high 44 yards and hauling in five of his eight targets for 41 yards.

Meanwhile, Sony Michel was on the field for 23 snaps, logging a team-high 15 carries for 14 yards, while James White was out there for 33 snaps, rushing four times for 26 yards and catching five of his seven targets for 56 yards. In the coming weeks, we expect Burkhead to continue to see complementary touches, which may be enough for him to merit deep-league roster consideration. That said, on early-downs, Michel will more often than not lead the way, and White is entrenched as the team's top change-of-pace back, so Burkhead figures to have his ups and downs in that context.