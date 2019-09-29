Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Likely to dress Sunday
Burkhead (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed earlier in the day that the running back was shaping up as a game-time call for Week 4, but Schefter's report suggests the Patriots may have been encouraged by Burkhead's health after evaluating him a few hours in advance of the 1 p.m. EST kickoff. Though the versatile Burkhead looks like he'll be included in Sunday's game plan, he'll almost certainly see a significant drop from the 74 percent offensive snap share he handled in the Week 3 win over the Jets now that pass-catching maven James White (personal) is back from a one-game absence.
