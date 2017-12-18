Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Likely to miss time
The Patriots believe Burkhead suffered a knee sprain and a bruise in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Steelers, potentially setting him up to return for the playoffs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Burkhead apparently is expected to miss some time, even if Monday's MRI doesn't reveal any major ligament damage. He was able to walk off the field under his own power in the third quarter of Sunday's victory, finishing with four carries for 12 yards and a touchdown and one reception for five yards. Given he had six touchdowns the past four weeks, Burkhead's likely upcoming absence could create more scoring opportunities for Dion Lewis, though it's also possible the Patriots bring back Mike Gillislee into the mix as their goal-line back. James White is the other candidate to take on some of Burkhead's snaps, but not the goal-line/short-yardage carries.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Sprained knee confirmed•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Seemingly avoids major injury•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Scores in third straight game•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Two more touchdowns in win•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Atones for Week 11 fumble in win•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.