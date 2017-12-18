The Patriots believe Burkhead suffered a knee sprain and a bruise in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Steelers, potentially setting him up to return for the playoffs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Burkhead apparently is expected to miss some time, even if Monday's MRI doesn't reveal any major ligament damage. He was able to walk off the field under his own power in the third quarter of Sunday's victory, finishing with four carries for 12 yards and a touchdown and one reception for five yards. Given he had six touchdowns the past four weeks, Burkhead's likely upcoming absence could create more scoring opportunities for Dion Lewis, though it's also possible the Patriots bring back Mike Gillislee into the mix as their goal-line back. James White is the other candidate to take on some of Burkhead's snaps, but not the goal-line/short-yardage carries.