Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Likely to play Sunday
Burkhead (concussion) is "likely to play" Sunday against the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per the report, Burkhead still needs to get through pre-game warmups without any setbacks, but it looks like he'll give it a go Sunday. Meanwhile, Sony Michel (knee) is expected to make his season debut Sunday and in a scenario where both backs play, he's a threat to cut into Burkhead's Week 2 workload.
-
