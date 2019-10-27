Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Likely to suit up Sunday
Burkhead (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Patriots will likely confirm Burkhead's availability around 2:55 p.m. EDT, when the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Though Burkhead remained a limited participant in practice all week, the Patriots are apparently encouraged enough by his progress to bring him back after a three-game absence. Rookie Damien Harris will likely be a healthy scratch Sunday as the Patriots clear a spot in the backfield for Burkhead.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Still limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: At practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Downgraded to out•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Questionable versus Jets•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs another limited practice session•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...