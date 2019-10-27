Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Likely to suit up Sunday

Burkhead (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Patriots will likely confirm Burkhead's availability around 2:55 p.m. EDT, when the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Though Burkhead remained a limited participant in practice all week, the Patriots are apparently encouraged enough by his progress to bring him back after a three-game absence. Rookie Damien Harris will likely be a healthy scratch Sunday as the Patriots clear a spot in the backfield for Burkhead.

