Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited at practice Tuesday
Burkhead (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Tuesday.
Entering the divisional round, the Patriots backfield is under the control of Dion Lewis, but his direct backup is a question mark due to a variety of injuries. At the moment, Burkhead and James White (ankle), the most likely candidates for supplementary touches, had a cap implemented on their practice reps Tuesday. Meanwhile, Mike Gillislee didn't take part at all due to a knee injury. If Burkhead ends up getting the call first Saturday against the Titans, his ability as both a runner and receiver could help him get in the act, especially in the red zone.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Present for practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Remains out this week•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Not practicing again•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Misses another practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Remains sidelined Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Ruled out this week•
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...