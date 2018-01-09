Burkhead (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Tuesday.

Entering the divisional round, the Patriots backfield is under the control of Dion Lewis, but his direct backup is a question mark due to a variety of injuries. At the moment, Burkhead and James White (ankle), the most likely candidates for supplementary touches, had a cap implemented on their practice reps Tuesday. Meanwhile, Mike Gillislee didn't take part at all due to a knee injury. If Burkhead ends up getting the call first Saturday against the Titans, his ability as both a runner and receiver could help him get in the act, especially in the red zone.