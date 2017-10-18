Burkhead (ribs) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Burkhead's potential return to action Sunday against the Falcons would boost to the Patriots' backfield depth, but he's behind both James White, the team's primary pass-catching back, and Mike Gillislee, the team's top power back in the team's RB pecking order. Moreover, Dion Lewis is decidedly in the mix as well, a reality that limits Burkhead's fantasy upside, so long as his fellow ballcarriers remain healthy.