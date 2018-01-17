Burkhead (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously relayed that Burkhead is expected to return to action for Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars. In such a scenario, Burkhead would add valuable depth to the Patriots' backfield, while working behind lead back Dion Lewis. Moreover, Burkhead's versatility is a plus, given that besides being an option when Lewis needs a breather, he's also another back -- along with James White -- for the team to deploy in its passing game.