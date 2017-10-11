Play

Burkhead (ribs) was listed as a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Burkhead's anticipated return to action Sunday against the Jets would be a welcome boost to the Patriots' backfield depth, but the versatile running back is still behind James White, the team's primary pass-catching back, and Mike Gillislee, the team's top power back, in terms of the team's depth chart/workload pecking order.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories