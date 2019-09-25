Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited by foot issue
Burkhead (foot) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.
So far there's been nothing to suggest that Burkhead -- who rushed 11 times for 47 yards and a TD while catching six of seven targets for 22 yards in Sunday's win over the Jets -- might miss the Patriots' upcoming game against the Bills. Probably the bigger concern with regard to his Week 4 fantasy upside is the looming return of pass-catching ace James White, who sat out Week 3's contest while awaiting the birth of his child. Additionally, it wouldn't surprise if lead back Sony Michel saw increased touches this weekend after logging nine carries for just 11 yards and a TD in his most recent outing.
