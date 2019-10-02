Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited due to foot injury
Burkhead (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Burkhead practiced in limited fashion all last week, but he nonetheless managed to suit up for Sunday's 16-10 divisional win over the Bills. However, Burkhead only played 18 percent of snaps on offense -- his lowest total across four games -- while Sony Michel and James White played 45 percent and 52 percent, respectively. It's difficult to discern whether Burkhead's decline in usage was due to his nagging foot injury or James White's return to the lineup, but he could be in line for more work Week 5 in Washington, if he manages to get to full healthy.
