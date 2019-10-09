Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited during walkthrough

Burkhead (foot) was listed as a limited participant Tuesday during the Patriots' walk-through practice.

According to Zack Cox of NESN.com, the Patriots treated the practice as a non-contact workout, with no players donning pads or helmets during the session. As such, it's difficult at this point to gauge whether Burkhead is trending toward playing Thursday against the Giants after sitting out the Week 5 win over the Redskins with the injury. The Patriots will provide a final word on Burkhead's outlook for Thursday's contest following Wednesday's practice.

