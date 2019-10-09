Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited during walkthrough
Burkhead (foot) was listed as a limited participant Tuesday during the Patriots' walk-through practice.
According to Zack Cox of NESN.com, the Patriots treated the practice as a non-contact workout, with no players donning pads or helmets during the session. As such, it's difficult at this point to gauge whether Burkhead is trending toward playing Thursday against the Giants after sitting out the Week 5 win over the Redskins with the injury. The Patriots will provide a final word on Burkhead's outlook for Thursday's contest following Wednesday's practice.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as limited on practice estimate•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable for Week 5•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Puts in limited session•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited due to foot injury•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs 12 snaps in Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Best Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Buy the breakouts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6 including...
-
Time to panic?
The Fantasy team rates how worried they are about Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, Joe Mixon, Aaron...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.