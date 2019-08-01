Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited in practice
Burkhead appeared to be limited in Thursday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
It's unclear exactly what may be afflicting Burkhead, but it sounds like this issue has lingered for a couple of days. Rather than participate in normal drills during Thursday's session, he was spotted heading to the conditioning field. Burkhead will face stiff competition for backfield snaps in 2019, so look for him to do whatever is in his power to get back to regular participation.
