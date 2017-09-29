Burkhead (ribs) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Burkhead returned to a limited practice Friday, a sign that he may have a chance to play this coming Thursday against the Bucs, but this weekend he's likely to be inactive. Assuming that's the case, Dion Lewis would likely be in line to see some added touches in the Patriots' Week 4 backfield while working behind Mike Gillislee and James White.