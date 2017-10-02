Burkhead (ribs) was listed as limited on the Patriots' Monday posted practice participation/injury report.

Given that Burkhead has missed back-to-back games and the Patriots have a quick turnaround this week, the running back is no lock to suit up Thursday against the Buccaneers. Even if Burkhead is able to return to action in Week 5, he's still behind James White, the Patriots' primary passing back, and Mike Gillislee, the team's top power back in the team's RB pecking order.