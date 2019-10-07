Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as limited on practice estimate

Burkhead (foot) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation.

Burkhead sat out Sunday's game against Washington, so it's no lock that he'll rebound in time to suit up Thursday night against the Giants. If he misses the contest, Sony Michel, James White and Brandon Bolden once again will handle the team's backfield duties Week 6.

